Mumbai Police Nabs Notorious Criminal After Statewide Hunt

The Mumbai police have apprehended Shabbir Sher Ali Merchant, a 52-year-old individual involved in numerous criminal activities including burglary, theft, and cheating across Maharashtra and Goa. Aided by technical analysis, authorities captured him in Palghar district after he evaded court proceedings, leading to multiple warrants for his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:54 IST
The Mumbai police have captured Shabbir Sher Ali Merchant, a notorious 52-year-old criminal with a trail of offenses across Maharashtra and Goa. His criminal record includes at least 28 cases of burglary, theft, and gambling, making him one of the most wanted in the region.

Merchant, also known as Shabbir Sher Ali Veerji, was apprehended by the efficient Mumbai crime branch in Palghar district. A court had issued both non-bailable and standing warrants against him due to his persistent absence from court proceedings, rendering him untraceable for a significant period.

Law enforcement finally caught up with Merchant through diligent technical analysis, locating him in Vasai, Palghar district. His custody was subsequently transferred to Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station in south Mumbai, where he is named in numerous cases. Merchant's notorious activities have been reported in various police stations across the region, from MRA Marg to Marine Drive and beyond.

