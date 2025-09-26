Global Events Calendar: Key Political and Economic Highlights
This comprehensive diary lists significant global political and economic events from September to November, including diplomatic meetings, elections, and associations among various nations. Key events include ASEAN meetings in Malaysia, UN General Assembly in New York, and EU sessions across Europe. The schedule highlights the importance of international dialogues and cooperation.
This global events calendar outlines crucial political and economic gatherings taking place from September through November. These events include high-level diplomatic meetings, elections across various nations, and strategic assemblies that shape international policy.
Among the notable events is the UN General Assembly in New York, bringing together world leaders for crucial discussions. Similarly, the ASEAN Economic Ministers' meetings in Malaysia signify key regional cooperative initiatives. European sessions also feature prominently, with multiple EU meetings scheduled to address economic and defense strategies.
This calendar emphasizes the significance of international diplomacy and cooperation across continents, underscoring the interconnectedness of today's global landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Security Deployment for Bihar Assembly Elections
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Engages with Bihar's Women Ahead of Elections
Czech Parliamentary Elections: A Nation at a Crossroads
Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections
Amit Shah's Bihar Visit: Boosting BJP's Spirits Before Assembly Elections