Global Events Calendar: Key Political and Economic Highlights

This comprehensive diary lists significant global political and economic events from September to November, including diplomatic meetings, elections, and associations among various nations. Key events include ASEAN meetings in Malaysia, UN General Assembly in New York, and EU sessions across Europe. The schedule highlights the importance of international dialogues and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:12 IST
This global events calendar outlines crucial political and economic gatherings taking place from September through November. These events include high-level diplomatic meetings, elections across various nations, and strategic assemblies that shape international policy.

Among the notable events is the UN General Assembly in New York, bringing together world leaders for crucial discussions. Similarly, the ASEAN Economic Ministers' meetings in Malaysia signify key regional cooperative initiatives. European sessions also feature prominently, with multiple EU meetings scheduled to address economic and defense strategies.

This calendar emphasizes the significance of international diplomacy and cooperation across continents, underscoring the interconnectedness of today's global landscape.

