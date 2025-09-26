Left Menu

The Dark Web of Influence: Inside Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Control

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students, allegedly controlled their lives by confiscating their phones and original documents. Students feared career ruination if they opposed him. His influence extended through contacts with politicians and foreign delegates. Saraswati is now absconding with a lookout notice against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, dubbed as a self-styled godman, stands accused of sexually harassing 17 students at his Delhi-based institution. Reports claim he maintained control through confiscation of mobile phones and career-defining documents, threatening students into compliance.

Former students conveyed a climate of fear and manipulation. A witness stated under anonymity that Saraswati forced students to relinquish their original certificates upon admission, returning them only upon course completion, thereby binding their futures to his whim.

This reign of fear was bolstered by Saraswati's connections with influential individuals, including politicians and foreign dignitaries. Currently, Saraswati is on the run, evading an active search as police units intensify efforts to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

