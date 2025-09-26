Unified Headquarters Meeting: A Strategic Review of Security in Jammu and Kashmir

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a strategic meeting of the Unified Headquarters at Raj Bhawan to evaluate the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.

The extensive meeting, exceeding two hours, concentrated on counter infiltration and terrorism countermeasures across the Union Territory, as per officials' statements.

In his address, Sinha applauded security forces for recent successes in anti-terror operations and stressed the need for ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He advocated for a comprehensive government strategy to combat radicalization and drug issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)