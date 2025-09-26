Left Menu

Unified Headquarters Meeting: A Strategic Review of Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hosted a meeting of the Unified Headquarters to evaluate security in Jammu and Kashmir. Focused discussions on counterterrorism were held. Sinha emphasized continuing operations and a comprehensive government approach to combat radicalization and drug issues. Officials from various security sectors participated in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a strategic meeting of the Unified Headquarters at Raj Bhawan to evaluate the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.

The extensive meeting, exceeding two hours, concentrated on counter infiltration and terrorism countermeasures across the Union Territory, as per officials' statements.

In his address, Sinha applauded security forces for recent successes in anti-terror operations and stressed the need for ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He advocated for a comprehensive government strategy to combat radicalization and drug issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

