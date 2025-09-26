Unified Headquarters Meeting: A Strategic Review of Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hosted a meeting of the Unified Headquarters to evaluate security in Jammu and Kashmir. Focused discussions on counterterrorism were held. Sinha emphasized continuing operations and a comprehensive government approach to combat radicalization and drug issues. Officials from various security sectors participated in the discussions.
On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a strategic meeting of the Unified Headquarters at Raj Bhawan to evaluate the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.
The extensive meeting, exceeding two hours, concentrated on counter infiltration and terrorism countermeasures across the Union Territory, as per officials' statements.
In his address, Sinha applauded security forces for recent successes in anti-terror operations and stressed the need for ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations. He advocated for a comprehensive government strategy to combat radicalization and drug issues.
