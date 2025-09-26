Left Menu

Clash in Bareilly Over Postponed 'I Love Muhammad' March

In Bareilly, tensions rose as a demonstration supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, led by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, was postponed, leading to clashes between a large crowd and police outside a mosque. The police took over two dozen individuals into custody, and the situation remains tense.

After cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan called off the protest, citing a lack of official permission, an irate crowd brandishing 'I Love Muhammad' posters converged near the Kotwali area. The cleric's last-minute communication stoked anger among followers, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement.

As demonstrators pushed towards a prominent local site, police intervention led to stone pelting and vandalism, triggering chaos. Authorities vow strict action against those identified as instigators, while the city remains under heavy police watch to maintain order.

