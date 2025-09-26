Clash in Bareilly Over Postponed 'I Love Muhammad' March

Tensions flared in Bareilly as a proposed demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign was postponed last minute, sparking clashes between throngs of people and police near a mosque. Over two dozen people have been detained following the outbreak of violence.

After cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan called off the protest, citing a lack of official permission, an irate crowd brandishing 'I Love Muhammad' posters converged near the Kotwali area. The cleric's last-minute communication stoked anger among followers, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement.

As demonstrators pushed towards a prominent local site, police intervention led to stone pelting and vandalism, triggering chaos. Authorities vow strict action against those identified as instigators, while the city remains under heavy police watch to maintain order.

