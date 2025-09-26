Clash in Bareilly Over Postponed 'I Love Muhammad' March
In Bareilly, tensions rose as a demonstration supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, led by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, was postponed, leading to clashes between a large crowd and police outside a mosque. The police took over two dozen individuals into custody, and the situation remains tense.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Bareilly as a proposed demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign was postponed last minute, sparking clashes between throngs of people and police near a mosque. Over two dozen people have been detained following the outbreak of violence.
After cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan called off the protest, citing a lack of official permission, an irate crowd brandishing 'I Love Muhammad' posters converged near the Kotwali area. The cleric's last-minute communication stoked anger among followers, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement.
As demonstrators pushed towards a prominent local site, police intervention led to stone pelting and vandalism, triggering chaos. Authorities vow strict action against those identified as instigators, while the city remains under heavy police watch to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram
'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended for 6 months in Nagaland's 9 districts and also 21 police stations in 5 other districts: MHA order.
'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months, also in 3 police stations in one more district: Order.
Govt declares entire Manipur, except areas falling under 13 police stations in 5 districts, as 'disturbed area' under AFSPA for 6 more months.
Five workers killed and as many injured after a structure collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur: Police.