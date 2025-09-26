B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed Telangana's New DGP
The Telangana government has appointed B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police, succeeding Dr Jitender. A 1994-batch officer, Reddy has held various significant positions, including Chief of Intelligence and Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam. Reddy's appointment follows the Congress's return to power in December 2023.
The Telangana government has announced the appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police, succeeding Dr Jitender, who will retire on September 30.
Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, has been transferred to the position of DGP (Coordination) and will take on the role of the head of the police force, maintaining full additional charge until further notice.
Since 2014, when Telangana was formed, Reddy has been a prominent figure in the state's police force, serving initially as the first Chief of the Intelligence Department. His career further includes roles in the Personnel Wing, Railways, and Road Safety divisions, culminating in his promotion to Additional DGP and later, Director General of Police. Reddy's reinstatement as Chief of Intelligence followed the Congress's elections win in December 2023.
