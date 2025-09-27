Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Soar Between Ukraine and Hungary Over Airspace Breach

The airspace over Ukraine's western border has become a new flashpoint, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleging that reconnaissance drones may have originated from Hungary. These drones aim to inspect the industrial capabilities near the border, sparking a diplomatic spat between the two nations.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, dismissively responded to the claims on social media, suggesting that President Zelenskiy is gripped by an 'anti-Hungarian obsession.' Zelenskiy, however, maintains his stance, citing a preliminary military assessment that prompted his concerns despite no specific dates being disclosed for the incidents.

Both countries, EU and NATO allies, have historically tense relations. Ukraine recently barred entry to Hungarian military officials, a retaliatory action for Hungary's earlier ban on Ukrainian officials. The complex ties between Kyiv and Budapest extend to issues surrounding the ethnic Hungarian minority in Ukraine, fostering further discord.

