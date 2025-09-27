Police Encounter Ends in Fatality for Accused NEET Aspirant's Killer
Zubair alias Kalia, accused in the murder of NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta, was killed during a police encounter in Rampur. Facing multiple charges across districts, Zubair became the target of a police search after Gupta's murder. The encounter involved gunfire exchanges and left police officers injured.
Zubair alias Kalia, the suspect in the murder of NEET candidate Deepak Gupta from Gorakhpur, was shot dead in a police encounter, authorities confirmed on Saturday. As a known cattle smuggler with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, Zubair was wanted for multiple offenses across various districts.
The encounter took place late Friday night in the Ganj police station area of Rampur district. During a routine police check, Zubair, accompanied by another individual on a motorcycle, engaged in a gunfire exchange with the officers, leaving Sub-Inspector Rahul Jadon and Constable Sandeep Kumar injured.
After being shot in the retaliatory police fire, Zubair was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. Zubair had faced 18 criminal charges, including cruelty to animals, cow slaughter, attempted murder, and murder, with his latest crime being the killing of the young aspirant Gupta.
