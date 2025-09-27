Left Menu

NIA Unveils Chargesheet in RSS Leader's Murder Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Shamnad E K for the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Kerala. The chargesheet, presented in an NIA special court, attributes the killing to a conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India. Shamnad evaded arrest for three years.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially filed a chargesheet against Shamnad E K, the principal suspect in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan, in Kerala's Palakkad district, officials announced on Saturday.

According to the supplementary chargesheet presented before an NIA special court in Ernakulam, Kerala, Shamnad faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Arrested in April after a three-year manhunt, Shamnad was allegedly on the run as part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Authorities point out that Sreenivasan's murder was part of a PFI plot to sow terror and aim for the establishment of Islamic rule in India by 2047. With 71 accused identified in the case thus far, Shamnad is the 65th to be charged, known to have undergone arms and physical training in several PFI centers.

Latest News

