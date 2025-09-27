Left Menu

Turmoil in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sparks Uproar

In Ladakh, curfew relaxes amid unrest following the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under charges of inciting violence and alleged links to Pakistan. The arrest has sparked political backlash as opposition parties criticize the action while authorities defend it as necessary for maintaining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:45 IST
Authorities in Ladakh eased the curfew for four hours on Saturday amidst unrest spurred by the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk. The region, still reeling from recent violence, saw security ramped up following Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in response to allegations of incitement and foreign affiliations.

Ladakh's Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal implicated Wangchuk as the instigator of recent turmoil, accusing him of ties with Pakistan after video evidence surfaced linking him to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative. While police deny indiscriminate firing claims, opposition figures label Wangchuk's arrest as a state overreach.

The debate intensified with politicians from Ladakh Congress and other parties defending Wangchuk's cause, framing his detention as a suppression of dissent. As officials prepare for more dialogues, the region remains on tenterhooks, observing intensified patrols even as curfews are incrementally lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

