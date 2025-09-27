Councillors in Custody: Leh Violence Sparks Legal Battle
Following the Leh violence, two Congress councillors, along with other community leaders, have surrendered and been taken into police custody. The Ladakh Bar Association is representing them, arguing their innocence and challenging the charges. The court granted their plea for client questioning under legal supervision.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the fallout from the recent violence in Leh, two Congress councillors were among those who surrendered to local authorities, as revealed by a senior lawyer. The councillors, identified as Smanla Dorje Nurbo and Phutsog Stanzin Tsepak, were taken into police custody alongside other local leaders.
According to Mohd Shafi Lassu, President of the Ladakh Bar Association, the police have only requested custody of these four individuals while others, including youth and student leaders, were remanded to judicial custody. The bar association is handling these cases pro bono, emphasizing the innocence of those charged.
An intense legal battle has ensued, as the association disputes charges against all involved, contesting the identity of the councillors in allegedly incriminating footage. Efforts continue to ensure legal protocols, such as regular medical checks, are upheld during custody.
