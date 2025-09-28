Tragedy Strikes Before Engagement Ceremony

A day meant for celebration turned somber for a family after 22-year-old Ravi Kumar died in a road accident just one day before his sister's engagement. The incident occurred on Saturday as Ravi was returning home after picking up a family member.

The fatal accident took place near the Gauriganj area when Ravi's motorcycle collided with a stationary truck on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur Highway, according to police reports. Tragically, Ravi died on the spot, while his relative sustained severe injuries.

The family was busy preparing for the engagement ceremony scheduled for Sunday. Circle Officer Akhilesh Verma stated that Ravi's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured relative is receiving medical treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital.

