Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations

In a significant development, Delhi Police successfully apprehended self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra, amidst rising allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 women students. The arrest followed a tip-off leading to Agra, officials confirmed on Sunday morning.

Authorities earlier took decisive measures by freezing assets valued at Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati. These assets were parked in various bank accounts and fixed deposits.

The FIR lodged against Saraswati accuses him of coercing female students at a management institute in southwest Delhi to visit his quarters at inappropriate hours. He also allegedly sent them unsolicited text messages and monitored their movements via his phone.