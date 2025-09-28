Left Menu

Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations

Delhi Police apprehended Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra, following allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 female students from a private institute. Authorities froze assets worth Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati. As per the FIR, he coerced students into visiting him and tracked them via phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 07:06 IST
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Police successfully apprehended self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra, amidst rising allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 women students. The arrest followed a tip-off leading to Agra, officials confirmed on Sunday morning.

Authorities earlier took decisive measures by freezing assets valued at Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati. These assets were parked in various bank accounts and fixed deposits.

The FIR lodged against Saraswati accuses him of coercing female students at a management institute in southwest Delhi to visit his quarters at inappropriate hours. He also allegedly sent them unsolicited text messages and monitored their movements via his phone.

