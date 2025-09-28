Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations
Delhi Police apprehended Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra, following allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 female students from a private institute. Authorities froze assets worth Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati. As per the FIR, he coerced students into visiting him and tracked them via phone.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Police successfully apprehended self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra, amidst rising allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 women students. The arrest followed a tip-off leading to Agra, officials confirmed on Sunday morning.
Authorities earlier took decisive measures by freezing assets valued at Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati. These assets were parked in various bank accounts and fixed deposits.
The FIR lodged against Saraswati accuses him of coercing female students at a management institute in southwest Delhi to visit his quarters at inappropriate hours. He also allegedly sent them unsolicited text messages and monitored their movements via his phone.
ALSO READ
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute, held from Agra: Delhi Police.
High-Stakes Police Raid in Nuh: Chaos, Stone Pelting, and Arrests
Bareilly Unrest: 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Sparks Arrests and Tensions
Turmoil in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sparks Uproar
ZP School Headmaster Arrested in Thane