In a bold address to the United Nations on September 23, 2025, President Donald Trump criticized the organization's inefficacy in resolving international conflicts, implicitly positioning his own mediation efforts in the long-standing Nile River dispute as successful. However, experts argue otherwise.

The dispute traces back to Ethiopia's decision in 2011 to construct the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a move opposed by Egypt and Sudan, citing major downstream impacts. Despite US involvement at Egypt's request, Trump's approach is seen as intensifying, rather than alleviating, bilateral tensions.

Trump's blunt diplomacy, coupled with a sidelining of seasoned diplomats, has arguably worsened relations. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's dam construction continues unabated, sparking military posturing by Egypt. Analysts see little progress, emphasizing the need for experienced diplomatic intervention.

