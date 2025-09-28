Man Arrested for Disturbing Communal Harmony with Provocative Audio

A 46-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony by playing provocative audio clips to worshippers after Friday prayers, according to police reports released on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta reported that a FIR was filed by Railbazar police against Zubair Ahmed Khan, also known as Zubair Ghazi, from Chandari, Sujatganj, along with '20-25 unidentified individuals'.

The allegation came from Raj Mohan Mishra of the Sujatganj Police Post, who accused Zubair of playing inflammatory audio near Madar Hotel crossing, aimed at provoking people against governmental authorities. The incident, which unfolded shortly after Friday prayers at Ajmeri Masjid, drew a crowd and escalated tensions.

Police intervention included loudspeaker appeals for calm, successfully dispersing the crowd before the situation escalated. ''The situation could have turned volatile had timely action not been taken,'' DCP Gupta noted.

Zubair was detained on Friday night and remains in jail as efforts are underway to apprehend others involved. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar reiterated that forces remain vigilant across the district, monitoring both on the ground and on social media. ''Anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony will face strict action,'' he declared.