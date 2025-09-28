Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old man named Edurugatla Satish was allegedly beaten to death in Jagtial district after he posted a message on Instagram regarding a woman from his village. The police reported the incident, which took place in Rechapalli village, Sarangapur mandal.

Satish, a driver, was previously involved with the woman who had recently expressed her intent to end the relationship due to her family's search for a suitable groom. Upset by her decision, Satish shared an Instagram message declaring his love and warning others against marrying her.

This message reportedly enraged the woman's family, leading to a confrontation at Satish's residence, which tragically ended in his death. Police have registered a murder case against three suspects and are actively working to apprehend them as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)