Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss
A man named Edurugatla Satish was allegedly killed in Jagtial district after posting a contentious Instagram message about a former lover. The altercation led to his death, with police subsequently registering a murder case against three accused individuals. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old man named Edurugatla Satish was allegedly beaten to death in Jagtial district after he posted a message on Instagram regarding a woman from his village. The police reported the incident, which took place in Rechapalli village, Sarangapur mandal.
Satish, a driver, was previously involved with the woman who had recently expressed her intent to end the relationship due to her family's search for a suitable groom. Upset by her decision, Satish shared an Instagram message declaring his love and warning others against marrying her.
This message reportedly enraged the woman's family, leading to a confrontation at Satish's residence, which tragically ended in his death. Police have registered a murder case against three suspects and are actively working to apprehend them as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death: Family Demands Thorough Investigation
Tragic Endings: Rising Death Toll in Migrant Sea Crossings from France to the UK
Tragedy Strikes as Son Beats Mother to Death Over Alcohol
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption
Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Death Toll Surges in Israel-Hamas Conflict