Left Menu

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

A man named Edurugatla Satish was allegedly killed in Jagtial district after posting a contentious Instagram message about a former lover. The altercation led to his death, with police subsequently registering a murder case against three accused individuals. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:34 IST
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old man named Edurugatla Satish was allegedly beaten to death in Jagtial district after he posted a message on Instagram regarding a woman from his village. The police reported the incident, which took place in Rechapalli village, Sarangapur mandal.

Satish, a driver, was previously involved with the woman who had recently expressed her intent to end the relationship due to her family's search for a suitable groom. Upset by her decision, Satish shared an Instagram message declaring his love and warning others against marrying her.

This message reportedly enraged the woman's family, leading to a confrontation at Satish's residence, which tragically ended in his death. Police have registered a murder case against three suspects and are actively working to apprehend them as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
3
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025