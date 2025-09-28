Mass Prison Break: Return and Hunt for Escapees in Nepal

In the wake of the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9, Nepal witnessed a massive prison break, with 14,558 inmates escaping from multiple detention centers nationwide. Authorities report that over 7,700 escapees have either returned voluntarily or were apprehended and brought back to their respective prisons.

Despite efforts to regain control, security forces faced challenges, resulting in the tragic deaths of ten prisoners. As of now, 7,735 inmates have been accounted for, while 6,813 remain missing, prompting the government to intensify its search operations to locate and return these absconders.

The Prison Management Department continues to coordinate with security agencies to expedite the recapture of the remaining fugitives, amidst concerns over public safety and prison management. The situation underscores the pressing need for reform and heightened security measures within Nepal's incarceration system.

(With inputs from agencies.)