Bareilly Under Siege: Heavy Security Follows Violence Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Following violence linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Bareilly remains under heavy security. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warns of strict consequences for disturbances. Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and associates face charges. The administration intensifies measures, ensuring order during the festive season, while advocating peace and legal compliance.
Amid heightened tensions in Bareilly after a protest supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign turned violent, the city saw extensive security measures enforced on Sunday. This followed the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, with authorities intent on restoring normalcy while maintaining law and order.
The city witnessed flag marches and increased patrolling as internet services stayed suspended, particularly around the sensitive Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat area, which has been heavily fortified. A strong police and paramilitary presence, totaling 7,000 personnel, was deployed, with senior officials actively overseeing the security arrangements.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement from Balrampur, warned that any attempt to disrupt peace during the festival season will meet severe repercussions. He addressed the legal actions taken, emphasizing that disturbances would lead to significant consequences, ensuring that the message of peace and order is upheld throughout the community.
