Tension in Leh: Curfew and Protests Highlight Growing Demands
Leh town faces its sixth day under curfew due to intense protests advocating for statehood and legal protection under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. A high-level meeting is slated with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta overseeing security measures, while internet services and public assemblies remain restricted in several areas.
For the sixth consecutive day, curfew persists in the violence-stricken town of Leh with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to lead a meeting to assess security conditions.
Authorities report a generally peaceful atmosphere in curfew-affected areas, with police and paramilitary forces actively deployed to ensure law and order.
A high-level security review is scheduled in response to the last rites of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin and Rinchen Dadul, two of the four individuals who died amid recent unrest.
