Tension in Leh: Curfew and Protests Highlight Growing Demands

For the sixth consecutive day, curfew persists in the violence-stricken town of Leh with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to lead a meeting to assess security conditions.

Authorities report a generally peaceful atmosphere in curfew-affected areas, with police and paramilitary forces actively deployed to ensure law and order.

A high-level security review is scheduled in response to the last rites of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin and Rinchen Dadul, two of the four individuals who died amid recent unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)