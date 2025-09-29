Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Delhi

In a tragic accident near the Mukundpur flyover on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi, three family members were killed when an unidentified vehicle crashed into their motorcycle, police reported on Monday.

The incident was brought to the attention of the authorities at the Jahangirpuri police station shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, police found that Shahid, 60, his son Faiz, 28, and his 12-year-old grandson Hamza had already succumbed to their injuries.

With no eyewitnesses at the scene and the absence of CCTV footage nearby, police teams are combing through regional surveillance cameras to locate the offending vehicle. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

