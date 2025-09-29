Kerala Assembly Stands United: Rejects Election Commission's Voter List Revision
The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, fearing it may lead to a 'politics of exclusion.' The resolution objects to the ECI's alleged hasty implementation, questioning its motives and constitutional validity.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Assembly stood united on Monday, unanimously passing a resolution against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) plan to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. This move followed significant concerns about the transparency and intent behind the ECI's actions.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, backed by the Congress-led UDF opposition, questioned the motives of the EC's SIR, suspecting an attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor. Similar methods in Bihar have already raised alarms for their tendency towards 'politics of exclusion,' prompting the Kerala Assembly's strong response.
The resolution emphasized the urgency with local body elections imminent and assembly elections soon after. Criticism focused on the unscientific basis of revising voter lists from a 2002 model and the restrictive conditions affecting minority communities. The Assembly fervently calls for transparency and protection of fundamental rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Champions Cleanliness and Transparency Initiatives in Uttarakhand
Tripura Chief Minister Celebrates Job Boost with Transparency
Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys
Wrote to Gauhati HC to set up judicial panel to ensure transparency in police probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PM Modi began reforms in banking sector, which was plagued with corruption and lack of transparency: Amit Shah.