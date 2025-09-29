Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Stands United: Rejects Election Commission's Voter List Revision

The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, fearing it may lead to a 'politics of exclusion.' The resolution objects to the ECI's alleged hasty implementation, questioning its motives and constitutional validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:38 IST
Kerala Assembly Stands United: Rejects Election Commission's Voter List Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly stood united on Monday, unanimously passing a resolution against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) plan to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. This move followed significant concerns about the transparency and intent behind the ECI's actions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, backed by the Congress-led UDF opposition, questioned the motives of the EC's SIR, suspecting an attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor. Similar methods in Bihar have already raised alarms for their tendency towards 'politics of exclusion,' prompting the Kerala Assembly's strong response.

The resolution emphasized the urgency with local body elections imminent and assembly elections soon after. Criticism focused on the unscientific basis of revising voter lists from a 2002 model and the restrictive conditions affecting minority communities. The Assembly fervently calls for transparency and protection of fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
2
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India
3
Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

 China
4
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025