Kerala Assembly Stands United: Rejects Election Commission's Voter List Revision

The Kerala Assembly stood united on Monday, unanimously passing a resolution against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) plan to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. This move followed significant concerns about the transparency and intent behind the ECI's actions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, backed by the Congress-led UDF opposition, questioned the motives of the EC's SIR, suspecting an attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor. Similar methods in Bihar have already raised alarms for their tendency towards 'politics of exclusion,' prompting the Kerala Assembly's strong response.

The resolution emphasized the urgency with local body elections imminent and assembly elections soon after. Criticism focused on the unscientific basis of revising voter lists from a 2002 model and the restrictive conditions affecting minority communities. The Assembly fervently calls for transparency and protection of fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)