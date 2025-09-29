Unidentified Woman's Body Found in Ranchi: Possible Homicide

An unidentified woman's body, believed to be between 28-30 years old, was discovered in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday, police reported.

The Sadar police recovered the body from a hill-top near Pani Tanki in the Booti More area.

Kuldeep Kumar, officer in-charge at Sadar police station, stated, "Preliminary evidence suggests murder as the deceased had head injuries. The body has been sent to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. We await the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death."

(With inputs from agencies.)