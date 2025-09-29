Left Menu

Unidentified Woman's Body Found in Ranchi: Possible Homicide

The body of an unidentified woman in her late 20s was discovered atop a hill in Ranchi's Booti More area. Police suspect murder due to head injuries and await autopsy results to confirm the cause of death. The case is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:00 IST
Unidentified Woman's Body Found in Ranchi: Possible Homicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman's body, believed to be between 28-30 years old, was discovered in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday, police reported.

The Sadar police recovered the body from a hill-top near Pani Tanki in the Booti More area.

Kuldeep Kumar, officer in-charge at Sadar police station, stated, "Preliminary evidence suggests murder as the deceased had head injuries. The body has been sent to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. We await the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

 Global
2
Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

 Global
3
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

 India
4
China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025