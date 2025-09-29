Unidentified Woman's Body Found in Ranchi: Possible Homicide
The body of an unidentified woman in her late 20s was discovered atop a hill in Ranchi's Booti More area. Police suspect murder due to head injuries and await autopsy results to confirm the cause of death. The case is under investigation by local authorities.
An unidentified woman's body, believed to be between 28-30 years old, was discovered in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday, police reported.
The Sadar police recovered the body from a hill-top near Pani Tanki in the Booti More area.
Kuldeep Kumar, officer in-charge at Sadar police station, stated, "Preliminary evidence suggests murder as the deceased had head injuries. The body has been sent to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. We await the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death."
