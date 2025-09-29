Courage on the Waves: Global Flotilla Braces the Mediterranean En Route to Gaza

An international flotilla carrying aid to Gaza continues to sail across the Mediterranean Sea, despite stern warnings from Israel to halt the mission. Turkey has joined Spain, Italy, and Greece in monitoring the movement of the convoy, with Turkish drones reportedly circling the aid fleet for three days.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a group of about 40 civilian boats carrying parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists, including climate advocate Greta Thunberg, restarted its journey towards Gaza after a temporary halt for repairs. The flotilla intends to breach Israel's naval blockade, drawing significant international attention.

While Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships for humanitarian support, they have refrained from military engagement. Tensions are high as the flotilla nears Gaza's coastline, with concerns over Israel's potential response, although Israeli President Isaac Herzog has reportedly assured that no lethal force will be employed against the flotilla members.

(With inputs from agencies.)