Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested and charged with sedition following violence in Ladakh during a protest. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized the sedition charge as 'highly objectionable,' while the violence led to four deaths and injuries to 80 others. Wangchuk is detained under the National Security Act.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has found himself at the center of a political storm after he was slapped with a sedition case following widespread violence in Ladakh on September 24.
The incident occurred during a shutdown organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to pressure the government for statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule in Ladakh. The unrest tragically resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with 80 others injured, including 40 police officers.
In response to the charges, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh labeled the sedition case as 'highly objectionable,' expressing staunch support for Wangchuk. The activist was detained under the National Security Act and is currently held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
