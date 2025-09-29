Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns
A 28-year-old named Agrasen Sardar drowned in the Sonar river in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Sardar, a cattle caretaker from a poor family, likely slipped while bathing as he could not swim. The police have sent his body for post-mortem and aim to secure compensation for the family.
A 28-year-old man has tragically drowned in the Sonar river in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, local police confirmed on Monday. The incident was reported in the village of Lal Bazar, under the jurisdiction of the Kharsawan police station.
According to Gaurav Kumar, officer-in-charge of the Kharsawan police station, the body of Agrasen Sardar was discovered by villagers after he presumably slipped and drowned in the river. Sardar, a cattle caretaker, was known to frequent the river for washing despite not knowing how to swim.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem at Seraikela-Kharsawan Sadar Hospital. Officials are considering compensation for Sardar's impoverished family, according to the block development officer.
