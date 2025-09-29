Left Menu

Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

Sixteen Kuki village chiefs have declared a non-cooperation stance against the border fencing along the India-Myanmar border, demanding an end to all activities until their political demands are addressed. They oppose construction plans and seek a separate administration, facing opposition from the Meitei community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:24 IST
  • India

In a significant protest against the border fencing along the India-Myanmar line, sixteen Kuki village chiefs have announced a 'non-cooperation' stance. The chiefs demand an immediate halt to the fencing activities until the political demands of the Kuki-Zo people are met.

According to a joint statement by the village chiefs, rallies have been held, and memorandums submitted to pertinent authorities, expressing their firm opposition to both the ongoing construction activities and the proposed elimination of the Free Movement Regime.

The Kuki organizations are adamant about establishing a separate administration for their community, a move that the Meitei community opposes, citing the importance of maintaining the state's territorial and administrative integrity. The border, stretching 398 km with 10 km already fenced, remains a contentious issue.

