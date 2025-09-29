Germany's Baltic Defense Commitment: Pistorius on Handling Russian Threats
Germany has pledged to protect the Baltic region against Russian threats. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized Russia as a significant threat to NATO. Germany plans to strengthen deterrence by deploying 2,000 troops in Lithuania by mid-2026.
Germany has pledged its commitment to safeguarding the Baltic region amidst growing threats from Russia, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. During his speech on Monday, Pistorius described Russia as the primary and direct threat to NATO's stability.
The German minister made these remarks at the inauguration of a Permanent Logistics Support Area in Rukla, Lithuania. He reaffirmed Germany's commitment to enhancing deterrence in the region.
Part of this strategy includes deploying approximately 2,000 German troops to Lithuania by the middle of 2026, underscoring Germany's dedication to collective security within NATO.
