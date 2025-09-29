Unrest in Bareilly: Arrests and Internet Suspension Amid Clashes

In a significant development, police apprehended 29 individuals linked to the recent violence in Bareilly, including a trusted aide of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan. This comes amid heightened tensions following last week's clashes after Friday prayers, prompting an extension of internet suspension in the district until Tuesday midnight, officials reported.

The violent outbreak began on September 26, when a large assembly gathered outside a Kotwali mosque carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters post-Friday prayers. Among the arrested are Khan, head of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, and senior members including state general secretary Nadeem, who allegedly incited the unrest via social media, authorities stated.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of stringent measures against those disrupting order, security has been bolstered across Bareilly. Concomitantly, the internet suspension severely impacts local commerce. Banking operations, trade, and healthcare services stand disrupted, sparking widespread inconvenience and economic strain, local traders lamented.