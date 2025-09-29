Tragic Unveiling: Family Ties Betrayed in Jharkhand
Jharkhand police claimed to solve the case of a 43-year-old woman’s rape and murder, revealing her husband's relative as the perpetrator. Initially reported missing, her body was found in a forest. The accused confessed, detailing a violent encounter, and led police to the weapon used in the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking revelation, Jharkhand police on Monday announced the resolution of a rape and murder case involving a 43-year-old woman, linked by marriage to a local MLA's representative in Latehar district.
The alleged perpetrator, police revealed, is a relative of the victim's husband.
Mahuadand Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shiv Pujan Bahelia reported that the husband had filed a missing person's report at the Bareshand station on the prior Friday evening. Tragically, the woman's body was discovered in a forest the following Saturday. An investigation led to the apprehension of the accused, a village resident, who admitted to the heinous act, stating it occurred when the victim threatened to inform others. The crime was brutally executed with an axe, later found at the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- rape
- murder
- police
- MLA
- investigation
- confession
- crime
- axe
- forest
ALSO READ
Assam Invokes MLAT for Justice in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death
Shimla Residents Demand Action Against Stray Animal Menace
Disgraced Godman Under Investigation: A Scandal Unfolds
Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Intensifies As Officials Press On With Investigation
Allegations of Identity Fraud Stir Controversy Around Jharkhand MLA