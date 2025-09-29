Dialogue and Discord: The Ongoing Ladakh Conundrum
The central government reaffirms its willingness for dialogue with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance on Ladakh issues. Protests have erupted in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule extension, leading to violence. Continuous talks through the High Powered Committee are seen as crucial for resolution.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has reiterated its openness to discussions with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Ladakh issues, emphasizing the potential positive outcome of ongoing dialogues.
The Union Home Ministry's statement followed LAB's decision to abstain from talks until a stable environment is ensured. The ministry assures continuous invitation to LAB and KDA for discussions through the High Powered Committee.
Recent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh led to violence, resulting in casualties and detentions. With renewed invitations for dialogue extended by the Centre, the situation remains dynamic, seeking constructive engagement from all stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Dialogue mechanism established with LAB and KDA through HPC yielded good results: Union Home Ministry on Ladakh statehood agitation row.