Dialogue and Discord: The Ongoing Ladakh Conundrum

The Centre has reiterated its openness to discussions with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Ladakh issues, emphasizing the potential positive outcome of ongoing dialogues.

The Union Home Ministry's statement followed LAB's decision to abstain from talks until a stable environment is ensured. The ministry assures continuous invitation to LAB and KDA for discussions through the High Powered Committee.

Recent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh led to violence, resulting in casualties and detentions. With renewed invitations for dialogue extended by the Centre, the situation remains dynamic, seeking constructive engagement from all stakeholders.

