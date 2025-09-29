Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Life of Worker in Uttar Pradesh
Anil Kumar, a worker at a company in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, died after being electrocuted by a water cooler. The incident occurred on Monday, and Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a local health center. Police are awaiting a formal complaint from Kumar's family to initiate an investigation.
Anil Kumar, a worker employed at a company in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died on Monday after being electrocuted by a water cooler, according to local police.
Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari, the in-charge of Police Station Phase-2, stated that Kumar suffered serious injuries from the electrocution at his workplace in Sector 83. He was rushed to a primary health center in Bhangel but unfortunately did not survive.
Police were promptly informed and reached the location to take possession of the body, which they have sent for post-mortem. Authorities have indicated they are prepared to launch an investigation if Kumar's family lodges a formal complaint.
