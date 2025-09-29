Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Life of Worker in Uttar Pradesh

Anil Kumar, a worker at a company in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, died after being electrocuted by a water cooler. The incident occurred on Monday, and Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a local health center. Police are awaiting a formal complaint from Kumar's family to initiate an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:55 IST
Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Life of Worker in Uttar Pradesh
worker
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar, a worker employed at a company in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died on Monday after being electrocuted by a water cooler, according to local police.

Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari, the in-charge of Police Station Phase-2, stated that Kumar suffered serious injuries from the electrocution at his workplace in Sector 83. He was rushed to a primary health center in Bhangel but unfortunately did not survive.

Police were promptly informed and reached the location to take possession of the body, which they have sent for post-mortem. Authorities have indicated they are prepared to launch an investigation if Kumar's family lodges a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
2
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
3
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States
4
India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025