Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Life of Worker in Uttar Pradesh

Anil Kumar, a worker employed at a company in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died on Monday after being electrocuted by a water cooler, according to local police.

Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari, the in-charge of Police Station Phase-2, stated that Kumar suffered serious injuries from the electrocution at his workplace in Sector 83. He was rushed to a primary health center in Bhangel but unfortunately did not survive.

Police were promptly informed and reached the location to take possession of the body, which they have sent for post-mortem. Authorities have indicated they are prepared to launch an investigation if Kumar's family lodges a formal complaint.

