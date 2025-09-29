Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on Michigan Church

Authorities have labeled a weekend attack on a Michigan church as an act of targeted violence. Investigators are seeking to uncover why an ex-Marine crashed his vehicle into the church, opened fire, and set the building ablaze during a Sunday service, resulting in four deaths.

Hundreds were present in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc when suspect Thomas Jacob Sanford executed the assault, leaving two dead by gunfire, while two more bodies were found in the rubble. The deliberate fire also injured eight. All other attendees are accounted for, confirmed by police chief William Renye.

The FBI is rigorously searching for motives, with emerges suggesting Sanford's animosity towards the Mormon faith. Meanwhile, separate yet possibly linked incidents and details about Sanford's previous arrests are under investigation, adding layers of complexity to this tragic case.