Veterans as National Assets: Enhancing Social Structures through Ex-Servicemen Welfare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the critical role of ex-servicemen at a national conclave, emphasizing their contributions in leadership, discipline, and strategic thinking. The event focused on initiatives for veterans' welfare and their impactful role in society and the economy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed ex-servicemen as invaluable national assets, attributing their decades of experience, leadership, and strategic acumen as cornerstones to societal advancement. Speaking at a national conclave, Singh emphasized the veterans' role in fostering unity and resilience in communities.
The event, organized by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare under the Ministry of Defence, aimed to bolster welfare initiatives for veterans. Singh underscored the influence of veterans in steering youth away from societal issues, such as drug abuse, and towards productive futures.
Key figures, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, attended the conclave, where discussions centered on enhancing policies for veteran welfare through a collaborative approach involving central and state governments.
