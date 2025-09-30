Left Menu

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Afghanistan experienced an abrupt internet and mobile service shutdown, reportedly due to the Taliban's moral concerns. Connectivity dropped to 1%, affecting cell phone services. Major cities like Kabul saw significant losses. The Taliban's increasingly strict measures include limiting women's rights, fueling tensions within and outside Afghanistan.

30-09-2025
Internet and mobile services across Afghanistan faced a sudden shutdown on Tuesday with minimal explanation from the Taliban administration. Residents and monitoring services like NetBlocks reported connectivity collapsing to around 1%.

The shutdown was executed in phases, starting on Monday, and impacted both internet and telephone services as they share infrastructure. The Taliban's stance on online content, particularly pornography, could be a contributor to such drastic measures.

This move aligns with the Taliban's increasingly hardline policies on cultural and women's issues. Women face severe restrictions, including bans on education and certain jobs, exacerbating Afghanistan's human rights challenges.

