Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Internet and mobile services across Afghanistan faced a sudden shutdown on Tuesday with minimal explanation from the Taliban administration. Residents and monitoring services like NetBlocks reported connectivity collapsing to around 1%.

The shutdown was executed in phases, starting on Monday, and impacted both internet and telephone services as they share infrastructure. The Taliban's stance on online content, particularly pornography, could be a contributor to such drastic measures.

This move aligns with the Taliban's increasingly hardline policies on cultural and women's issues. Women face severe restrictions, including bans on education and certain jobs, exacerbating Afghanistan's human rights challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)