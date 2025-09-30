Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege
Afghanistan experienced an abrupt internet and mobile service shutdown, reportedly due to the Taliban's moral concerns. Connectivity dropped to 1%, affecting cell phone services. Major cities like Kabul saw significant losses. The Taliban's increasingly strict measures include limiting women's rights, fueling tensions within and outside Afghanistan.
Internet and mobile services across Afghanistan faced a sudden shutdown on Tuesday with minimal explanation from the Taliban administration. Residents and monitoring services like NetBlocks reported connectivity collapsing to around 1%.
The shutdown was executed in phases, starting on Monday, and impacted both internet and telephone services as they share infrastructure. The Taliban's stance on online content, particularly pornography, could be a contributor to such drastic measures.
This move aligns with the Taliban's increasingly hardline policies on cultural and women's issues. Women face severe restrictions, including bans on education and certain jobs, exacerbating Afghanistan's human rights challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Internet
- Shutdown
- Taliban
- Connectivity
- Women's Rights
- Kabul
- 3G
- 4G
- NetBlocks
ALSO READ
India-Bhutan Talks Strengthen Energy and Connectivity Ties
India and Bhutan Launch Pioneering Rail Links to Enhance Connectivity
India-Bhutan Rail Connection: A Leap Towards Economic Growth and Connectivity
Kabul's Water Crisis: The Daily Struggle of Survival
President Murmu's Durga Puja Message: Upholding Women's Rights