Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a 20-point plan to finally end the prolonged conflict in Gaza, securing the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal has also been shared with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The peace initiative has sparked diverse reactions worldwide. With Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich dismissing the move as a 'historic missed opportunity,' the Palestinian Authority has cautiously welcomed Trump's efforts, expressing hope for a path towards peace. Meanwhile, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas views it as a chance for lasting peace and encourages negotiations.

In response, global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have acknowledged Trump's leadership in pursuing an end to the bloodshed. They emphasize the necessity for Hamas to engage in the process, striving for a resolution that ensures security, peace, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)