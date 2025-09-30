Vietnam's Unyielding Grip: Dissident Trinh Ba Phuong Faces Extended Sentence

In a stark demonstration of Vietnam's intolerance for dissent, Trinh Ba Phuong, a well-known dissident, has been handed an extra 11-year prison sentence for voicing opposition while incarcerated. Officials convicted him for writing a protest statement against the ruling Communist Party, allegedly found in his cell.

The People's Court of Da Nang handed down the conviction on charges related to spreading anti-state propaganda, a decision not reported by Vietnamese state-run media. Phuong denied authorship of the statement, with support from The 88 Project, an organization monitoring human rights issues in Vietnam.

Critics, including Human Rights Watch representatives, argue the decision highlights Vietnam's unyielding crackdown on free speech, urging global powers like the EU to address such violations amid ongoing diplomatic talks. Phuong's case reflects a broader pattern of using criminal code provisions to stifle activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)