Whale Vomit Worth Crores Seized in Gujarat

Authorities in Surat, Gujarat, have made a significant arrest involving the illegal possession of ambergris, a rare and valuable substance also known as 'whale vomit'.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted two vehicles in the city's Umra area, leading to the arrest of nine suspects from various regions of the state.

The ambergris, worth a staggering Rs 8.77 crore, is coveted for its use in high-end perfumes. However, trading it is illegal in India under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, according to the police report.