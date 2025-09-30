Whale Vomit Worth Crores Seized in Gujarat
Police in Surat, Gujarat, have arrested nine individuals for possessing illegal ambergris valued at Rs 8.77 crore. The substance, known as whale vomit, is highly valued in perfumery but its trade is prohibited under Indian law.
Authorities in Surat, Gujarat, have made a significant arrest involving the illegal possession of ambergris, a rare and valuable substance also known as 'whale vomit'.
Following a tip-off, police intercepted two vehicles in the city's Umra area, leading to the arrest of nine suspects from various regions of the state.
The ambergris, worth a staggering Rs 8.77 crore, is coveted for its use in high-end perfumes. However, trading it is illegal in India under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, according to the police report.
