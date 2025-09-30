Tragic Turn of Events: BSF Jawan's Death Sparks Controversy

A BSF jawan, aged 32, was arrested on charges of attempting to rape a minor in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The case took a tragic turn when the jawan allegedly died by suicide while in police custody. The incident has sparked significant controversy and is currently under investigation.

Police reports suggest that the jawan, in an intoxicated state, tried to assault a 14-year-old girl. As the girl raised an alarm, he attempted to flee. However, locals and the victim's family apprehended him, allegedly beating him before handing him over to the authorities.

On the morning after his arrest, the accused was allegedly found hanging in the toilet of the police station. Following the incident, Murhu police station officer-in-charge Ramdev Yadav was suspended for negligence. An official investigation is underway to explore the circumstances leading to the jawan's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)