Left Menu

Tragic Turn of Events: BSF Jawan's Death Sparks Controversy

A BSF jawan, arrested for an attempted rape in Jharkhand's Khunti district, allegedly died by suicide in police custody. The arrest followed an assault by locals and victim's family. Police probe is ongoing, and a constable has been suspended for negligence after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khunti | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:21 IST
Tragic Turn of Events: BSF Jawan's Death Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BSF jawan, aged 32, was arrested on charges of attempting to rape a minor in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The case took a tragic turn when the jawan allegedly died by suicide while in police custody. The incident has sparked significant controversy and is currently under investigation.

Police reports suggest that the jawan, in an intoxicated state, tried to assault a 14-year-old girl. As the girl raised an alarm, he attempted to flee. However, locals and the victim's family apprehended him, allegedly beating him before handing him over to the authorities.

On the morning after his arrest, the accused was allegedly found hanging in the toilet of the police station. Following the incident, Murhu police station officer-in-charge Ramdev Yadav was suspended for negligence. An official investigation is underway to explore the circumstances leading to the jawan's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Death of Journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Death of Journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh

 India
2
U.S. Deportation of Iranians Marks Uncommon Diplomacy with Tehran

U.S. Deportation of Iranians Marks Uncommon Diplomacy with Tehran

 Global
3
Military Shifts: Trump's Vision and Hegseth's Directives

Military Shifts: Trump's Vision and Hegseth's Directives

 United States
4
KP Group Catalyzes Global Green Hydrogen Collaboration

KP Group Catalyzes Global Green Hydrogen Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025