Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Initiative Welcomed by Global Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Gaza conflict, which aims to secure long-term peace for Palestinians and Israelis. The plan, appreciated by several countries, outlines hostages' release and demilitarization, with India potentially playing a key economic role.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed US President Donald Trump's proposal aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, emphasizing its potential to ensure sustainable peace and development in the region. Modi's endorsement was shared through a statement on social media following Trump's announcement.
The US-led initiative emerged from discussions between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It advocates for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and the demilitarization of Gaza. The proposal has received positive responses from eight Muslim-majority nations and the Palestinian Authority.
The plan suggests transforming Gaza into a stable, terror-free zone and highlights opportunities for development. Indian Prime Minister Modi's approval signifies India's willingness to support reconstruction efforts, potentially strengthening its economic ties in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
