Hunt for Fugitive Uncle in Shocking Orphan Rape Case

A harrowing incident came to light as a 14-year-old orphaned girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her 26-year-old uncle, resulting in her pregnancy, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Praveen, has gone missing, prompting police to intensify their search efforts. A case has been registered under applicable legal sections, including the POCSO Act.

The gruesome event transpired around four months ago while the girl was staying with Praveen and his wife near Vijayawada. Initially unaware of the violation, it was only after she exhibited signs of illness and missed menstrual cycles that medical tests unveiled her pregnancy, triggering a police report. Investigations are actively progressing, with officials determined to capture the accused at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies.)