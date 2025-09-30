Left Menu

Hunt for Fugitive Uncle in Shocking Orphan Rape Case

A 14-year-old orphaned girl in Vijayawada became pregnant after being allegedly raped multiple times by her uncle, Praveen, who is now evading arrest. Police have launched a search for him under relevant sections of the law. The case highlights the girl's vulnerability and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:43 IST
Hunt for Fugitive Uncle in Shocking Orphan Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident came to light as a 14-year-old orphaned girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her 26-year-old uncle, resulting in her pregnancy, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Praveen, has gone missing, prompting police to intensify their search efforts. A case has been registered under applicable legal sections, including the POCSO Act.

The gruesome event transpired around four months ago while the girl was staying with Praveen and his wife near Vijayawada. Initially unaware of the violation, it was only after she exhibited signs of illness and missed menstrual cycles that medical tests unveiled her pregnancy, triggering a police report. Investigations are actively progressing, with officials determined to capture the accused at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

