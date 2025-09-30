Crime Surge: Lucknow Tops 2023 NCRB Crime Data in UP

Lucknow has emerged as a city with the highest crime rates in Uttar Pradesh, as per the 2023 NCRB data. Crimes such as murder, rape, and kidnapping have overshadowed other major cities like Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

The data, which categorizes the crimes in the 19 major metropolitan cities in India, used the 2011 census for its findings. Lucknow logged 98 murders with 101 victims, surpassing Ghaziabad's 45 and Kanpur's 97.

Authorities suggest the rise in reported crimes is linked to population growth and increased reporting of crimes like rape. The NCRB remains pivotal in gathering and analyzing these trends under India's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)