Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally

The latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal a concerning surge in kidnapping cases in Maharashtra throughout 2023, placing the state third nationwide in such incidents.

This year, Maharashtra saw a total of 13,106 kidnapping and abduction cases, a substantial increase from the 12,269 cases recorded in 2022 and 10,502 the year before.

Among Indian cities, Mumbai, the state capital, also exhibited a rise in these crimes, reporting 1,798 cases this year, up from previous years. Meanwhile, Delhi topped the list with 5,681 cases.

