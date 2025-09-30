Left Menu

Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally

The latest NCRB data reveals an alarming rise in kidnapping cases in Maharashtra in 2023 with the state ranking third in the country. Maharashtra registered 13,106 cases this year, compared to 12,269 in 2022 and 10,502 in 2021. Delhi leads with the highest incident rate among cities.

The latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal a concerning surge in kidnapping cases in Maharashtra throughout 2023, placing the state third nationwide in such incidents.

This year, Maharashtra saw a total of 13,106 kidnapping and abduction cases, a substantial increase from the 12,269 cases recorded in 2022 and 10,502 the year before.

Among Indian cities, Mumbai, the state capital, also exhibited a rise in these crimes, reporting 1,798 cases this year, up from previous years. Meanwhile, Delhi topped the list with 5,681 cases.

