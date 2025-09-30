Streamlined Pension Reforms for Central Civil Services

In a decisive move to ensure timely disbursement of retirement funds, the Centre has unveiled comprehensive guidelines aimed at improving inter-ministerial coordination for central civil services employees. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions highlighted major procedural reforms targeting a smoother pension payment process.

The new guidelines address long-standing issues such as the need for vigilance clearance before retirement, crucially clarifying that pensions cannot be delayed due to pending clearances. Digitisation initiatives like fully utilising the e-HRMS across ministries are anticipated to streamline processes and minimize errors as well as delays.

Key reforms include the implementation of the Bhavishya system for online tracking, designation of pension mitras for assisted processing, and rigorous oversight mechanisms like an inter-ministerial committee. These measures are poised to ensure that Pension Payment Orders and retirement payouts are promptly processed, benefitting all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)