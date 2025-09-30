Gujarat Man Arrested for Alleged Religious Conversions

In an alarming development, a man in the town of Nadiad, Gujarat, has been arrested for allegedly converting members of the Dalit and tribal communities to Christianity by offering inducements.

Identified as Steven Macwan, the individual was apprehended on September 28 during a seminar where he attempted to convert 59 people, among them nine minors, according to local authorities. Macwan is suspected to have been involved in these activities for three years, with financial backing from foreign nationals.

The Kheda police have remanded him in custody for seven days as they probe the possibility of foreign organizations' involvement. The accused and an associated trust remain under investigation, particularly as Macwan's bank records indicate transactions worth Rs 1.34 crore linked to overseas donors. Those present at the seminar, including minors taken to a child protection home, underline the seriousness of the matter.