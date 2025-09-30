Justice Department Sues LA Sheriff Over Delays in Concealed Carry License Processing
The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff's department, accusing it of unconstitutional delays in processing concealed carry weapon licenses. This bureaucratic issue has led to extended wait times for applicants, prompting a call for timely license issuance.
The U.S. government has initiated legal action against the Los Angeles County sheriff's department, alleging it breaches the Constitution by significantly delaying concealed carry license processing. The Department of Justice claims this delay undermines Californians' Second Amendment rights.
Sheriff Robert Luna, named in the lawsuit, has previously attributed the delays to a staffing shortage. The Justice Department highlighted that applications often linger for nine months before consideration, with some applicants waiting over two years for an interview.
The suit argues the department's practices violate a state law mandating initial application reviews within 90 days. The Justice Department seeks a court-ordered change in processing times, demanding efficiency from the sheriff's department.
