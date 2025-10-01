Delhi’s Crackdown on Workplace Harassment: Comprehensive Survey on ICCs

The Delhi government is meticulously surveying public and private sector organizations to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's directive. The aim is to gather data on the formation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), a crucial requirement under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

This initiative follows a Supreme Court order urging strict adherence to the Act, targeting the establishment of a safe workplace environment, and ensuring an accessible redressal mechanism for victims of sexual harassment. Every organization with ten or more employees must establish an ICC as mandated by Section 4 of the Act.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) department is spearheading the data collection effort, with district magistrates responsible for the survey. The court has demanded detailed reports from chief labour commissioners to gauge the Act's implementation status across districts for submission to the court.