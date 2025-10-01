GenZ 212: The Youth-Led Digital Uprising in Morocco

Youth-led protests in Morocco demanding improved education and healthcare turned violent on Tuesday evening after escalating clashes with security forces. This event marks the fourth consecutive day of unrest across various cities.

The protest movement, orchestrated online by an anonymous youth group named 'GenZ 212', utilized platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Discord to mobilize. In cities such as Tiznit and Oujda, young protesters resorted to pelting stones at law enforcement attempting to disperse them, according to witness reports.

In Rabat, and elsewhere, several arrests were made. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights criticized these trials, labeling the actions unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the government expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue with the youth, praising security forces for their balanced approach.