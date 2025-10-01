Princess Anne's Mission of Solidarity in Ukraine
Princess Anne visited Ukraine to show solidarity with families affected by the war. She met President Zelenskiy and honored children lost in the conflict, and engaged with displaced children and veterans. Her visit follows that of her nephew Prince Harry, emphasizing royal support for Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 04:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, visited Ukraine to express solidarity with war-affected families, as reported by Buckingham Palace.
During her visit, Anne met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss Britain's ongoing support for Ukraine. She also honored children who died in the conflict and interacted with displaced children and veterans returning from the frontline.
This visit aligns with her nephew Prince Harry's recent trip to Kyiv, underlining the continued royal support for Ukraine and its citizens.
