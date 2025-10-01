Princess Anne's Mission of Solidarity in Ukraine

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, visited Ukraine to express solidarity with war-affected families, as reported by Buckingham Palace.

During her visit, Anne met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss Britain's ongoing support for Ukraine. She also honored children who died in the conflict and interacted with displaced children and veterans returning from the frontline.

This visit aligns with her nephew Prince Harry's recent trip to Kyiv, underlining the continued royal support for Ukraine and its citizens.