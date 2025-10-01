Pentagon's Renewed Commitment to Iraq Transition
The Pentagon reaffirmed its commitment to reducing its military role in Iraq, aligning with last year's agreement. This transition follows successful operations against Islamic State militants. The U.S. government will maintain close coordination with Iraq's government and coalition members to ensure a responsible transition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon has reiterated its commitment to decreasing its military presence in Iraq, affirming last year's agreement for a gradual withdrawal. This move comes after successful campaigns against the Islamic State militants.
A statement from the Pentagon emphasized ongoing collaboration among the U.S. government, the Iraqi government, and coalition partners to facilitate a smooth transition.
Officials highlighted that this strategic shift marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and reduce direct military involvement in Iraq.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Iraq
- transition
- military
- coalition
- Islamic State
- coordination
- government
- reduction
- agreement
Advertisement