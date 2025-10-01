Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Hyderabad Police Intercepts Rs 6.25 Crore Worth of Ganja

An interstate drug racket was uncovered in Hyderabad, transporting ganja from Odisha to Rajasthan. Police seized 1,210 kg of the contraband worth Rs 6.25 crore and arrested the driver. The ganja was hidden under cement bags and sourced from Malkangiri. Investigations continue to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabd | Updated: 01-10-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad police successfully dismantled an interstate drug peddling racket, thwarting an operation involving the transport of ganja from Malkangiri, Odisha to Rajasthan, via Hyderabad.

In a significant seizure, officers confiscated 1,210 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 6.25 crore. This operation led to the arrest of one individual by the Rachakonda Police on National Highway 65.

The intercepted truck was cleverly packed with cement bags and covered with a tarpaulin, intended to disguise the illicit contents. As investigators probe deeper, they aim to expose more layers of this criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

